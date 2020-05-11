With the cancellation of the 2020 spring sport seasons, not only will a team’s seniors miss out on their final year, but players in their first couple of years on a varsity squad also miss out on valuable experience.
The Falls and Littlefork-Big Falls High School softball teams had middling seasons last year (8-9 and 9-9 respectively), so both teams were looking to make improvements coming into the 2020 season.
This would have been freshman Donilee Heppner’s first season on the Viking’s varsity squad and she said her main goal was to improve on her position.
“My main goal this year was to improve in pitching and team work as much as possible,” she said. “I would’ve liked to see if I could eventually work to pitching in a varsity game during the season. I had some good expectations for this season and think our team would’ve done well.”
Heppner said she will miss the team bus rides and pregame rituals that normally takes place over the season, but also said this inspired her to make sure she comes out swinging when the Vikings next take the field.
“This season being cancelled definitely makes me want to get out on the field even more and work as hard has I can right now and next year,” she said. “Even though the season is cancelled, we can still practice at home.”
Eighth grader Gracie Swenson was heading into her second season on the Bronco varsity team, saying she and her teammates were looking toward giving it all on the field.
“Our biggest goals were to always work our hardest and to never give up because we all know we’re a young and learning team,” she said.
Swenson went on to say this season would have been one of growth for the young Broncos.
“We would have had to learn how to work our hardest at every game and even harder at practice,” she said.
Swenson said since lockdown started, she had been practicing from home and on the field whenever possible to make sure she’s ready for next season.
“Every time I step onto the field, I see it as a chance to improve myself,” she said.