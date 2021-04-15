Sports schedule for April 15-22
Today’s event:
Softball
Littlefork @ Cherry, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s events:
Softball
Rainy River @ home vs. Hibbing, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Littlefork @ home vs. Northeast Range, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s event:
Baseball
Rainy River @ home vs. Itasca, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sunday’s events:
Softball
Rainy River @ Central Lakes, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Baseball
Rainy River @ Itasca, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Monday’s events:
Girls’ golf
Int’l Falls @ Babbitt, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Littlefork @ home vs. Mesabi East, 4:30 p.m.
Int’l Falls @ Warroad, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Littlefork @ home vs. Int’l Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s events:
Baseball
Littlefork @ home vs. Northeast Range, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Littlefork @ home vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 4:30 p.m.
Int’l Falls @ Hibbing, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s events:
Baseball
Rainy River @ home vs. Northland, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Int’l Falls @ Virginia, 4 p.m.
Next Thursday’s events:
Girls’ golf
Int’l Falls @ Virginia, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Int’l Falls @ Mesabi East, 4 p.m.