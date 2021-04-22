Sports schedule for April 22-29
Today’s events:
Girls’ golf
Int’l Falls @ Virginia, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Int’l Falls @ Mesabi East, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s events:
Softball
Int’l Falls @ Grand Rapids (IRC Tournament), 12 p.m.
Int’l Falls @ Grand Rapids vs. Mesabi East (IRC Tournament), 1:30 p.m.
Int’l Falls @ Grand Rapids vs. Chisholm (IRC Tournament), 3 p.m.
Baseball
Int’l Falls @ home vs. Hermantown, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s events:
Softball
Rainy River @ home vs. Northland, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Baseball
Rainy River @ Hibbing, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sunday’s events:
Baseball
Rainy River @ home vs. Hibbing, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Monday’s events:
Baseball
Littlefork @ home vs. Northeast Range, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Littlefork @ home vs. Kelliher/Northome, 4:30 p.m.
Int’l Falls @ Lake of the Woods, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s events:
Girls’ golf
Int’l Falls @ Eveleth-Gilbert, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Int’l Falls @ Lake of the Woods, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Int’l Falls @ home vs. Hibbing, 4:30 p.m.
Littlefork @ Deer River, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Int’l Falls @ home vs. Cherry, 4:30 p.m.
Littlefork @ Chisholm, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s events:
Softball
Rainy River @ home vs. Mesabi Range, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Baseball
Rainy River @ Itasca, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Int’l Falls @ Eveleth-Gilbert, 4 p.m.
Next Thursday’s events:
Girls’ golf
Int’l Falls @ Mesabi East, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Int’l Falls @ home, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Int’l Falls @ home vs. Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Int’l Falls @ Nashwauk-Keewatin, 4:30 p.m.