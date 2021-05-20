Sports schedule for May 20-27
Today’s events:
Track and field
Int’l Falls @ Hibbing, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Int’l Falls @ home vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Littlefork @ home vs. Deer River, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s event:
Softball
Int’l Falls @ home vs. Greenway, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s events:
Girls’ golf
Int’l Falls @ The Quarry at Giants Ridge (Section Prelims), TBD
Softball
Int’l Falls @ Mesabi East, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s events:
Boys’ golf
Int’l Falls @ The Quarry at Giants Ridge (Section Prelims), TBD
Baseball
Littlefork @ home vs. Ely, 4:30 p.m.
Int’l Falls @ Roseau, 4:30 p.m.
Next Thursday’s events:
Track and field
Int’l Falls @ Mesabi East (IRC Meet), TBD
Baseball
Int’l Falls @ Deer River, 4:30 p.m.
Littlefork @ Nashwauk-Keewatin, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Littlefork @ Nashwauk-Keewatin, 4:30 p.m.