Bronco logo

Sports schedule for Oct. 8-15

Today’s events:

Girls’ swimming and diving

Int’l Falls @ Chisholm, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Int’l Falls @ home vs. Ely, 7 p.m.

Littlefork @ home vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7 p.m.

Friday’s events:

Football

North Central @ Littlefork vs. Bigfork, 7 p.m.

Int’l Falls @ Moose Lake, 7 p.m.

Monday’s events:

Girls’ cross country

Int’l Falls @ Cloquet (Sections), 10:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Littlefork @ Northland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s events:

Boys’ cross country

Int’l Falls @ Cloquet (Sections), 3 p.m.

Girls’ swimming and diving

Int’l Falls @ Warroad, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Int’l Falls @ North Woods, 7 p.m.

Littlefork @ Hill City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s event:

Football

North Central @ Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7 p.m.

Next Thursday’s events:

Volleyball

Int’l Falls @ Mountain Iron-Buhl, 1:15 p.m.

Football

Int’l Falls @ home vs. Mesabi East, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you