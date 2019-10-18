Sports schedule for Oct. 21-26
Monday’s event:
Volleyball
Littlefork @ North Woods (Section 7A first round), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s events:
Football
Section 8 9-Man first round
Int’l Falls @ home vs. Mesabi East (Section 7AA first round), 6 p.m.
Girls’ swimming and diving
Int’l Falls @ Virginia (quad meet), 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Rainy River @ Vermilion, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s events:
Volleyball
Section 7A second round
Section 7AA first round
Thursday’s events:
Cross Country
Int’l Falls @ Cloquet (Section 7A Meet), 12 p.m.
Girls’ swimming and diving
Int’l Falls @ Mesabi East, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s events:
Volleyball
Section 7A quarterfinals
Section 7AA quarterfinals
Rainy River @ Fond du Lac, 6:30 p.m.
Next Saturday’s events:
Football
Section 8 9-man quarterfinals
Section 7AA semifinals