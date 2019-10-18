Bronco logo

Sports schedule for Oct. 21-26

Monday’s event:

Volleyball

Littlefork @ North Woods (Section 7A first round), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s events:

Football

Section 8 9-Man first round

Int’l Falls @ home vs. Mesabi East (Section 7AA first round), 6 p.m.

Girls’ swimming and diving

Int’l Falls @ Virginia (quad meet), 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Rainy River @ Vermilion, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s events:

Volleyball

Section 7A second round

Section 7AA first round

Thursday’s events:

Cross Country

Int’l Falls @ Cloquet (Section 7A Meet), 12 p.m.

Girls’ swimming and diving

Int’l Falls @ Mesabi East, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s events:

Volleyball

Section 7A quarterfinals

Section 7AA quarterfinals

Rainy River @ Fond du Lac, 6:30 p.m.

Next Saturday’s events:

Football

Section 8 9-man quarterfinals

Section 7AA semifinals

