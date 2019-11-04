FARGO - The North Central Stars football team's season came to an end Thursday afternoon with a 14-12 loss to the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies in the Section 8 9-Man Championship.
Stat leaders
- Passing - Jack Gilbert (3/7 for 57 yards and 1 touchdown)
- Receiving - Benji Jourdan (1 reception for 28 yards)
- Rushing - Benji Jourdan (16 carries for 107 yards and 1 touchdown)
Game summary
The Stars took a large chunk off the game clock on their first drive, which ended with a touchdown by senior Benji Jourdan, but failed to get the two-point conversion.
The Ponies marched down the field on their own first drive, scoring a touchdown, but they were able to complete their two-point conversion to gain an early 8-6 lead.
The Star defense showed up big in the second quarter, when junior Jack Gilbert intercepted a Pony pass deep in Stars territory with 15 seconds to go in the half.
The Stars got another turnover when they recovered a fumble with just under seven minutes to go in the third quarter.
This resulted in senior Anthony Cipriano catching a pass off of a Pony defender's hands in the end zone to put the Stars up 12-8.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Stars recovered an onside kick to give them possession once again, but they went three-and-out on the drive.
With time ticking away in the fourth quarter, the Ponies put together one last drive, resulting in a touchdown with 59 seconds to go to put themselves up 14-12.
With just under a minute to work with, the Stars connected on a couple of passes to put them in prime scoring position, but the Ponies got an interception in their own end zone as time expired to win the game.
Head coach Dave Westerman said he is incredibly proud of how his players melded together as a team in just their first year of the co-op.
"The effort they gave each and every week was amazing," he said. "Even today they played to the very last second, it just didn't go our way. Starting out 10-0 going into the section championship is a huge accomplishment."
The North Central Stars finished the 2019 season with a 10-1 record.