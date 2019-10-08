The North Central Stars football team reached 6-0 with a 54-6 win against the Lake of the Woods Bears in Kelliher Friday evening.
The win also put the Stars at the No. 3 ranking in QRF standings for nine-man teams across the state.
Stat leaders
- Passing - Jack Gilbert (2/4 for 39 yards and 1 touchdown)
- Receiving - Cam McRoberts (1 completion for 28 yards)
- Rushing - Matt Kennedy (7 carries for 48 yards and 3 touchdowns)
- Defense - Cam McRoberts (5 tackles and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown)
Up next
The Stars will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Hill City-Northland Storm in Kelliher.