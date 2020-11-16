KELLIHER - The North Central Stars football team faced a tough loss Nov. 11, losing at home 24-0 to the South Ridge Panthers in their final game of the regular season.
The loss puts the Stars' regular season record at 2-3.
Stat leaders
- Rushing - Tim Bartel (73 yards on 18 carries)
- Tackling - Marcus Johnson (11 tackles)
Game summary
The Panthers got on the board quick, scoring on their first drive.
On the resulting kickoff, the visiting team immediately started the tricky stuff, kicking an onside kick to regain possession of the ball.
However, the Stars defense came out with two consecutive stops to keep the Panthers from extending their lead.
The Stars got some momentum at the start of the second quarter when sophomore Marcus Johnson recovered a Panther fumble.
Throughout the game, the Stars' running attack was stifled by the Panther defense, leaving them with little yardage to work with on their drives.
The Panthers scored once more midway through the second quarter to head into halftime with a 16-0 lead.
The Stars didn't have better luck in the second half, still struggling against the Panther run defense.
Although the home team was able to pick up a few more fumble recoveries, they were unable to translate those turnovers into points on the board, sealing the Panther victory.
Up next
Seeded No. 4 in the Section 8 9-Man playoffs, the Stars will host the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Stars will be looking for a bit of revenge, as it was the Ponies who defeated them in the championship game in Fargo last season.