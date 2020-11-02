The North Central Stars football team scored a 41-0 road win against the Lake of the Woods Bears Friday afternoon.
Stat leaders were:
- Rushing: Jacob Pendergast (99 yards on 12 carries)
- Passing: Jack Gilbert (1/3 for 30 yards)
- Receiving: Dale Erickson (30 yards on 1 reception)
The Stars also had a day on defense, racking up a safety, one fumble recovery and one interception.
They also kept the Bear offense to negative 10 yards.
The Stars will be back in action at 4 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Hill City Hornets.