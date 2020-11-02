Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings

The North Central Stars football team scored a 41-0 road win against the Lake of the Woods Bears Friday afternoon.

Stat leaders were:

  • Rushing: Jacob Pendergast (99 yards on 12 carries)
  • Passing: Jack Gilbert (1/3 for 30 yards)
  • Receiving: Dale Erickson (30 yards on 1 reception)

The Stars also had a day on defense, racking up a safety, one fumble recovery and one interception.

They also kept the Bear offense to negative 10 yards.

The Stars will be back in action at 4 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Hill City Hornets.

