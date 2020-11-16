The North Central Stars football team lost their last two games of the 2020 season.
First, the Stars were shut out 24-0 by the South Ridge Panthers Nov. 11.
Then they fell 12-6 in overtime to the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies in the quarterfinals of the Section 8 9-Man Tournament.
The losses put the Stars' regular season record at 2-4.
Stat leaders vs. South Ridge
- Rushing - Tim Bartel (73 yards on 18 carries)
- Tackling - Marcus Johnson (11 tackles)
Game summary vs. South Ridge
The Panthers got on the board quick, scoring on their first drive.
On the resulting kickoff, the visiting team immediately started the tricky stuff, kicking an onside kick to regain possession of the ball.
However, the Stars defense came out with two consecutive stops to keep the Panthers from extending their lead.
The Stars got some momentum at the start of the second quarter when sophomore Marcus Johnson recovered a Panther fumble.
Throughout the game, the Stars' running attack was stifled by the Panther defense, leaving them with little yardage to work with on their drives.
The Panthers scored once more midway through the second quarter to head into halftime with a 16-0 lead.
The Stars didn't have better luck in the second half, still struggling against the Panther run defense.
Although the home team was able to pick up a few more fumble recoveries, they were unable to translate those turnovers into points on the board, sealing the Panther victory.
11/17 vs. Ponies
The Stars were looking for a bit of revenge, as it was the Ponies who defeated them in the Section 8 9-Man championship game in Fargo last season.
However, it wasn't to be, as the Stars fell to the visiting team in overtime.