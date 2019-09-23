LITTLEFORK - The North Central Stars football team competed against the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers Friday evening.
In a battle of undefeated's, the Stars beat the Rangers 38-12 to improve their record to 4-0.
Stat leaders
- Rushing - Benji Jourdan (24 carries and 192 yards) and Jacob Pendergast (9 carries for 123 yards). Both scored two touchdowns.
- Defense - Jacob Pendergast (8 tackles)
Game summary
Both teams had a defense-heavy first quarter, with neither squad making much leeway in the form of offense.
It was the Rangers who struck first, getting a touchdown off of a 15-yard pass in the second quarter.
However, the Stars responded when senior Matt Kennedy rushed the ball for 12 yards to tie the game up 6-6.
Heading into the third quarter tied, the Rangers got back on top in their first possession, connecting on a 39-yard pass to go up 12-6.
The Stars started their comeback late in the third quarter, with senior running back Benji Jourdan getting the ball into the end zone from 24 yards. The Stars also got their two-point conversion to take a 14-12 lead.
The scoring continued for the Stars when junior Jacob Pendergast got a touchdown off of a 40-yard run with just over two minutes to go in the third.
In the fourth quarter, the Stars kept up the offensive pressure, allowing Pendergast and Jourdan to score one more touchdown each, giving their team 32 unanswered points to take the 38-12 victory.
Head coach Dave Westerman said this was a very important win for the program.
"I think it was huge to get the win tonight and to keep progressing," he said. "It's a great test for us to see a team of that caliber and it's just something we need to keep working through and working from."
Westerman also said he thought all the preparations his team made for Friday's game gave them the winning edge.
"We've only been together around two months so it's great to see the team gel together," he said. "Seeing the guys on the sidelines be excited for their teammates is really the icing on the cake."
Up next
The Stars will be back on the field at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Floodwood to take on the Polar Bears.