The Falls High School boys' basketball team is moving on in the Section 7AA Tournament after a 66-64 first round road win over the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Wednesday evening.
Throughout the 2021 season, the Golden Bears had the advantage, winning the past two contests 74-58 and 67-59, respectively.
Top scorers were:
- Cullen Rein - 19 points (8 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Riley Larson - 16 points (5 field goals, 3 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Bryant Koenig - 12 points (4 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
The Broncos came out firing on all cylinders Wednesday, taking a 42-30 lead heading into halftime.
Although the Golden Bears mounted a strong comeback, the Broncos held on and prevailed on the back of their free throw shooting.
Head coach Don Rolando said he's happy his team was able to hold on against such a tough opponent.
"It wasn't the way we wanted to close this game out after having such a big lead at halftime, but we were able to finish and now we're moving on," he said.
Rolando put particular praise on the effort the Bronco bench gave during the game.
"We need them to have good minutes for us if we expect to move on," he said.
The Broncos will be back on the court at 6 p.m. tomorrow when they travel to face the Esko Eskomos in the second round.