For the week of April 17-24 2019:
- The Rainy River Community College softball team dropped two games in a home doubleheader to the Central Lakes Raiders. They also dropped a doubleheader to the Itasca Vikings a couple of days later.
- The Alumni Basketball Tournament was held in the Falls High School gymnasium. The champions were: Team Gold (Women's Open Division), Team Silver (Men's Masters Division) and Team Silver (Men's Open Division).
- The Littlefork-Big Falls High School softball team lost its season-opener with a loss to the Cherry Tigers.