During the week of April 9-16:
- Bronco track and field returned to Bemidji for the third time to compete in the Beaver Relays.
- Rainy River Community College sophomore Daeja Monroe was named to the NJCAA Division III All-American list.
- RRCC baseball players Erik Sigurdson and George Pimentel were named Northern Division Pitcher and Player of the Week respectively.
- RRCC softball competed in a two-day tournament in Rochester, losing all four games played, but sweeps their first home series a few days later.
- The Mighty Mustangs youth wrestling team had five wrestlers place in the Jaycee's State Champion in Grand Rapids, including first-place finishes by second grader Teagan Green and eighth grader Hudson Mann.
- Bronco boys' and girls' golf prepares for their season.