Nick Tanner, Myles Mason and Bryant Koenig
From left, Nick Tanner, Myles Mason and Bryant Koenig signed their letters of intent for Viterbo University March 31.

 Staff Photo by Colton Jeffries

Three athletes from Falls High School will be competing at the next level.

Seniors Nick Tanner (golf, bowling), Myles Mason (golf) and Bryant Koenig (baseball) signed their letters of intent to play for the Viterbo University V-Hawks March 31.

