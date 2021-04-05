Three athletes from Falls High School will be competing at the next level.
Seniors Nick Tanner (golf, bowling), Myles Mason (golf) and Bryant Koenig (baseball) signed their letters of intent to play for the Viterbo University V-Hawks March 31.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 5, 2021 @ 4:51 pm
Three athletes from Falls High School will be competing at the next level.
Seniors Nick Tanner (golf, bowling), Myles Mason (golf) and Bryant Koenig (baseball) signed their letters of intent to play for the Viterbo University V-Hawks March 31.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription