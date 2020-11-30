Three members of the Falls High School volleyball team were named to the Iron Range All-Conference Teams Nov. 25.
The players named were:
- Gracie Swenson
- Lucie Kennedy (honorable mention)
- Maddy Lorenson (honorable mention)
