Gracie Swenson

Gracie Swenson was named to the Iron Range All-Conference Team Nov. 25.

 File Photo

Three members of the Falls High School volleyball team were named to the Iron Range All-Conference Teams Nov. 25.

The players named were:

  • Gracie Swenson
  • Lucie Kennedy (honorable mention)
  • Maddy Lorenson (honorable mention)

Tags