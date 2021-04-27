The Falls High School softball team lost 13-0 at home to the Cherry Tigers Tuesday afternoon.
The loss puts the Broncos' record at 2-5.
Monday at Lake of the Woods
Before their game against the Tigers, the Broncos were on the road Monday against the Lake of the Woods Bears. The Broncos won 16-5 in five innings.
Game summary
The Broncos found trouble in getting the bats hot through the opening innings of Tuesday's ballgame, struggling to put runners on base.
However, the Broncos kept the Tiger offense at bay in the top innings, only allowing the visitors to get one run in the first four.
The Tigers got three more runs at the top of the fifth inning, putting the Broncos in a 4-0 hole.
That hole was deepened in the final inning when the visiting team hit for eight additional runs, something the Broncos could not recover from.
Coach's comments
Head coach Jeff Kerry said the lack of practice time has had a negative impact on his team.
"We have a young team and they have a lot to learn still," he said. "With our shortened season its been very difficult because we haven't been able to practice this week. We've played four games and only had one practice in that time."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 4 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Indus Trojans.