The International Falls 18U baseball team narrowly lost to the Ely Timberwolves by a score of 6-5 Tuesday evening.
Game summary
The Timberwolves got things started early in Tuesday’s ballgame, scoring four runs in the first inning.
The Broncos were able to get runners in scoring position in the opening two innings, but were unable to advance them home to cut into the Timberwolf lead.
Down 6-0 in the third inning, the Bronco defense started clicking, keeping the Timberwolves off the scoreboard through the rest of the game.
The Broncos got on the board themselves when Joe Glowack scored off of a Riley Larson single in the third inning.
The Bronco scoring continued when Cody Joslyn singled to bring home Owen Wherley in the fourth and when Jett Tomczak hit a triple to center field, bringing home two more runners in the sixth.
Needing two more runs to tie the game in the seventh inning, the Broncos got their fifth run when Blaine Humbert came home off of a wild Timberwolf throw.
Ultimately, the Broncos were unable to get that last run to tie the game.
Head coach Phil Talmage said strong pitching helped keep the Tiberwolves down in the latter half of the ballgame.
“Once Humbert got settled in there, even after those errors, he pitched well and then Talmage came in and did a really good job shutting them down,” he said. “Our bats hit well, we scored in four innings and normally when you do that you can come away with the win.”
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 3:45 today when they host Cook County in a doubleheader.