The Falls High School boys' basketball team is starting its season 1-0 after the Broncos beat the Chisholm Bluestreaks 86-62 at home Tuesday evening.
Top scorers
- Jace Hallin - 21 points (9 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Jett Tomczak - 15 points (4 three pointers, 1 field goal and 1 free throw)
- Riley Larson - 14 points (6 field goals and 2 free throws)
- Cullen Rein - 14 points (5 field goals and 4 free throws)
Game summary
The Broncos jumped to an early 11-3 lead in the opening minutes of the first half.
The Bluestreaks kept things close with a decent performance behind the three-point line, but the Broncos kept a gap between them due to good defense and good shooting on the free throw line.
Down 47-35 at the start of the second half, the Bluestreaks surged to a 12-2 run, cutting the Bronco lead to two points.
However, the Broncos were spurred back to life after sophomore Jett Tomczak hit two-consecutive three pointers.
The Broncos then spent the final minutes of the ballgame extending their lead, finishing off the Bluestreaks.
Tomczak said while he was nervous at first, the trust his teammates had in him helped him succeed.
"I was a bit nervous, but my teammates trusted me with my shooting and they were just great to me out there, making sure I had good looks when passing me the ball," he said.
Up next
The Broncos were back in action Friday when they traveled to take on the Ely Timberwolves, the results of which were unavailable at press time.