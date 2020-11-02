BIRCHDALE - The Indus School volleyball team picked up a pair of wins Oct. 29 after beating the Red Lake Warriors at home.
The Trojans won the first match 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 28-26).
Game one
The Trojan offense came out firing in the first game, jumping out to an 8-2 lead.
The home team extended this lead late into the game, but the Warriors started a comeback of their own.
The visitors went on to score 11 consecutive points to tie the game, putting it to extra serves.
However, the Trojans scored two-straight to take game one.
Game two
Game two was a more competitive affair, with both teams trading points and leads throughout.
Midway through the game, the Warriors started to pull away with a lead, but the Trojans powered back to tie things up and take the lead for themselves.
The Trojans ended game two on a 8-4 run to go up 2-0 in the first match.
Game three
The third set of the match came with a Trojan lead to start, but the Warriors refused to go away, eventually leading 18-14 themselves.
The Trojans tried multiple times to mount a comeback through game three, but the Warriors continued to wrestle control away.
However, the Trojans forced extra serves in game three, to finally pull ahead and complete the sweep.
Match two
The second match of the doubleheader saw the Trojans pick up a 3-2 (14-25, 25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 15-12) win.
Coach's comments
Head coach Shelby Nosan said her team's biggest strength throughout this season has been chemistry.
"I think our biggest strength is our team chemistry from top to bottom," she said. "The girls really get along well and have known each other a long time. They have a really nice bond with one another."
She was also proud of how the team's lone senior, RayAnna Wolden, has stepped up as a leader.
"Everyone looks up to her because she is always the hardest worker on the court. She would dive in a wall for a ball if I would let her," she said. "She is very intense and always pushes the rest of the girls to show their best efforts. We are really going to miss her next season and I’m so sad that her senior season is a Covid year but she is truly making the best of it."
Up next
The Trojans will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 when they host the Northland Eagles.