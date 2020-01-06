The Falls High School girls' basketball team fell 86-45 at home against the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers Monday evening.
01/02 vs. Hibbing
In the Broncos' first game of the new year, they fell on the road 62-43 to the Hibbing Bluejackets Thursday evening.
Top scorers
- Chloe Sullivan - 19 points (9 free throws and 5 field goals)
- Holly Wold - 10 points (7 free throws and 1 three pointer)
Game summary
The Rangers started Monday's game by employing quick, accurate passes on offense and a pressing defense to force the Broncos to make mistakes.
Turnovers badly hurt the Broncos throughout Monday's game, with the home team unable to find an answer to the pressing Ranger defense.
Head coach Jay Boyle said they expected a hard fight from the Rangers.
"We knew there was a reason why they are multiple-time Section 7A Champions," he said. "They played an extremely physical defense. That is the main thing that makes them the team they are."
Boyle went on to comment on how proud he was of his players, despite facing a harsh opponent.
"We took all of the shots we should have when they were open to us," he said. "Our girls played tough and they cut hard."
As the season approaches its midway point, Boyle said he is happy with how the team has meshed together.
"I think we've been playing very hard coming out of the holiday break," he said. "We've faced two very good teams already and we have another big test coming up against Eveleth."
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.