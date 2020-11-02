The Falls High School football team fell 40-0 to the Virginia Blue Devils at home Friday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos at 1-3.
Game summary
The Blue Devils got on the board quickly at the start of Friday's game, capitalizing on a muffed punt from the Broncos.
However, the Bronco defense stood strong throughout the rest of the first half, scoring more than a few stops against the visitors.
The Bronco offense had trouble getting things going on offense, going for the deep ball multiple times but not quite connecting.
The Blue Devils scored once more with 19 seconds to go in the half to head into halftime with a 12-0 lead.
One area the Broncos also struggled in were turnovers.
Whenever the home team started getting an offensive drive going, they would fumble the ball or throw an interception to derail the whole thing.
The Blue Devils made sure to capitalize on these mistakes as well, running up the score so the Broncos were in a hole they could not climb out of.
Head coach Seth Ettestad said momentum was not on their side during Friday's game.
"We just couldn't get any momentum going," he said. "We also needed to figure out a way to move the ball on offense. We need to get those little things right to gain momentum."
Ettestad also said the Broncos will be working on ball protection for next week.
"Cold hands make mistakes," he said. "An opposing team can really chip away at that, so that's what we'll be working on next week."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 5 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Two Harbors Agates.