Two Broncos represented four teams at two state meets last week.
First, freshman Kelby Anderson was the lone member of both Falls High School golf teams to make the Class AA State Meet in Jordan.
Playing two rounds of golf June 15 and 16, Anderson got a two-day score of 179, good enough for 28th overall.
She also finished with the second-best score out of Section 7AA participants.
Next, senior Cody Jantzen represented the FHS track and field teams at the Class 7A State Meet in St. Michael Friday.
Jantzen finished 15th overall with his best put measuring out at over 46 feet, 4.5 inches.