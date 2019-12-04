2019-20 roster
Seniors
Matt Kennedy, Anthony Cipriano, Cam McRoberts, Mikel Tomczak and Jacob Peterson
Juniors
Blake Chlebecek, Dale Erickson, Jerrell Banner, Jacob Pendergast, Nathan Kennedy and Egor Listanets
Freshman
Owen Erickson
Head coach
Dave Westerman (fifth year as head coach)
Assistant
Doug Franz
Student manager
Sydney Stevens
Past season records
2018-19: 4-18
2017-18: 3-22
2016-17: 0-25
Top returning athletes
- Matt Kennedy
- Cam McRoberts
- Anthony Cipriano
Key losses
- Carter Lagergren
2018-19 postseason
- Lost 102-52 to Wrenshall in first round of Section 7A Tournament.
Strengths of team
Westerman: Their biggest strength is how close they all are.
Question marks on the season
Westerman: Putting together complete games is something we need to work on. Last year we had glimpses of playing great ball in many games, but we need to figure out how to sustain that type of play for an entire game.