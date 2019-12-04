2019-20 roster 

Seniors 

Matt Kennedy, Anthony Cipriano, Cam McRoberts, Mikel Tomczak and Jacob Peterson

Juniors 

Blake Chlebecek, Dale Erickson, Jerrell Banner, Jacob Pendergast, Nathan Kennedy and Egor Listanets

Freshman 

Owen Erickson

Head coach 

Dave Westerman (fifth year as head coach)

Assistant 

Doug Franz

Student manager 

Sydney Stevens

Past season records 

2018-19: 4-18

2017-18: 3-22

2016-17: 0-25

Top returning athletes 

  • Matt Kennedy
  • Cam McRoberts
  • Anthony Cipriano

Key losses 

  • Carter Lagergren

2018-19 postseason 

  • Lost 102-52 to Wrenshall in first round of Section 7A Tournament.

Strengths of team 

Westerman: Their biggest strength is how close they all are.

Question marks on the season 

Westerman: Putting together complete games is something we need to work on. Last year we had glimpses of playing great ball in many games, but we need to figure out how to sustain that type of play for an entire game.

