LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 80-43 at home to the South Ridge Panthers Monday evening.
Top scorers
- Matt Kennedy - 16 points
- Dale Erickson - 9 points
Game summary
Throughout Monday's game, the Vikings had to contend with a significant height advantage the Panthers held.
This height advantage allowed the Panthers to score points in the paint, leaping to an early lead.
On the other side of the court, the Vikings had to contend with a lot of blocked shots.
Head coach Dave Westerman said you need to rely on your fundamentals when contending with a tall team like the Panthers.
"We were looking to front a lot," he said. "It's not really that different against a team we match up with better. I wanted them to use their feet because we were not going to contend with their size."
Although the Vikings had better luck shooting in the latter part of the first half, they went into halftime down 21 points.
Westerman said he wanted his team more man-to-man defense in the second half.
"I think that helped us out with the pick-and-roll," he said. "It was better than in the first half but definitely something we still need to work on."
Although the Vikings slightly upped their point output in the second half, it wasn't enough to get rid of the deficit built up.
More to come
The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to face the Lake of the Woods Bears, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they host the Bigfork Huskies.