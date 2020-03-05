The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team's season came to an end Wednesday evening when the Vikings fell on the road 78-37 to the No. 1 seeded Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans in the Section 7A Tournament's round of 16.

The Vikings end the 2019-20 season with a 5-19 record.

Top scorers 

  • Cam McRoberts - 18 points
  • Matt Kennedy - 10 points 

Coach's comments 

  • Head coach Dave Westerman on his team: These guys put in effort every single night. I'm so proud of them. I couldn't ask for a better group of kids.
  • Westerman on his seniors: It's going to be so hard to replace these kids. Most of them have been with the program a long time and it's a really special group. I've had the pleasure of coaching most of them in two sports.
  • Westerman on his returning players: We're very hopeful for the future. We have five juniors that will be seniors next year and we'll be looking for them to give us some senior leadership next season.

Tags

Recommended for you