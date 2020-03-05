The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team's season came to an end Wednesday evening when the Vikings fell on the road 78-37 to the No. 1 seeded Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans in the Section 7A Tournament's round of 16.
The Vikings end the 2019-20 season with a 5-19 record.
Top scorers
- Cam McRoberts - 18 points
- Matt Kennedy - 10 points
Coach's comments
- Head coach Dave Westerman on his team: These guys put in effort every single night. I'm so proud of them. I couldn't ask for a better group of kids.
- Westerman on his seniors: It's going to be so hard to replace these kids. Most of them have been with the program a long time and it's a really special group. I've had the pleasure of coaching most of them in two sports.
- Westerman on his returning players: We're very hopeful for the future. We have five juniors that will be seniors next year and we'll be looking for them to give us some senior leadership next season.