LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team lost a close home game 74-70 to the Bigfork Huskies Monday evening.
The loss drops the Vikings' record to 2-11.
Game summary
The Vikings and Huskies started Monday's game closely matched, trading basket-for-basket in the opening minutes.
However, the visitors started stringing points together to get a lead going, putting the Vikings in an 11-point hole with 12:42 remaining.
On offense, the Vikings found trouble getting into the paint, often forcing their way in and shooting contested layups, which didn't always go their way.
With five minutes to go in the first half, the Huskies maintained a near-consisted nine-point lead, but the Vikings clawed their way back, heading into the locker room down six.
The Vikings continued their comeback at the start of the second half, out-shooting the Huskies 7-2 to cut the vistors' lead to a single point.
However, the Huskies go on another scoring run to put the deficit back to its previous six points.
With five minutes to go, the teams continued to trade baskets, with the visitors holding a seven-point lead.
With time winding down, the Vikings attempted one last-gasp comeback.
The Vikings bring the score within a point multiple times with under a minute to go, but are unable to put down the finial basket to send the game into overtime.
Coach's comments
Head coach Dave Westerman said the plan was always to go for the win in the final seconds.
"We didn't want to trade buckets with them and play the foul game," he said. "We wanted to end it right there, but it didn't go our way."
Westerman also commented on the physicality shown during Monday's game.
"We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds," he said. "If we controlled that a bit better the game would likely have been in our favor."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. when they traveled to face the Hill City Hornets.