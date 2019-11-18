2019-20 roster
Seniors
Emily Fairchild, McKenzie Swenson, Danielle Erickson, Elise Larson and Elvera Simutkin
Junior
Natalie Knaeble
Sophomores
Destiny Piekarski, Andi Williams, Margaret Larson, Destiny Zaren and Haylee Maish
Freshman
Katerina Simutkin
Head coach
Mason Imhof (third year as head coach)
Assistants
Jack Larson and Doug Henrickson
Student managers
Dana Daniels and Megan Fairchild
Past season records
2018-19: 10-15
2017-18: 11-15
2016-17: 14-11
Top returning athletes
- Destiny Piekarski
- Emily Fairchild
- McKenzie Swenson
Key losses
- Danielle Piekarski
- Marianne Gray
- Alexis Promersberger
2018-19 postseason
- Beat Floodwood 48-42 in first round of Section 7A Tournament.
- Lost 64-39 to Deer River in quarterfinals.
Strengths of team
Imhof: We have an experienced core who have been together for the last three years. The stuff we're running and the stuff we're adding is getting better faster and faster. We're not a very big team, but we're fast and athletic. We also have multiple scorers and most of all this team has a great work ethic.
Question marks on the season
Imhof: There are some questions regarding depth, considering we lost some players last year. Some players are going to have to step up in new roles. In our last game last season we had too many turnovers, so moving into this year the goal is taking care of the ball and controlling the game under pressure situations.
News and notes
- The Vikings' season opener will be at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Deer River Warriors.
- The Vikings' home opener will be at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 3 when they host the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans.