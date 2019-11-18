2019-20 roster 

Seniors 

Emily Fairchild, McKenzie Swenson, Danielle Erickson, Elise Larson and Elvera Simutkin

Junior 

Natalie Knaeble

Sophomores 

Destiny Piekarski, Andi Williams, Margaret Larson, Destiny Zaren and Haylee Maish

Freshman 

Katerina Simutkin

Head coach 

Mason Imhof (third year as head coach)

Assistants 

Jack Larson and Doug Henrickson

Student managers 

Dana Daniels and Megan Fairchild

Past season records 

2018-19: 10-15

2017-18: 11-15

2016-17: 14-11

Top returning athletes 

  • Destiny Piekarski
  • Emily Fairchild
  • McKenzie Swenson

Key losses 

  • Danielle Piekarski
  • Marianne Gray
  • Alexis Promersberger

2018-19 postseason 

  • Beat Floodwood 48-42 in first round of Section 7A Tournament.
  • Lost 64-39 to Deer River in quarterfinals.

Strengths of team 

Imhof: We have an experienced core who have been together for the last three years. The stuff we're running and the stuff we're adding is getting better faster and faster. We're not a very big team, but we're fast and athletic. We also have multiple scorers and most of all this team has a great work ethic.

Question marks on the season 

Imhof: There are some questions regarding depth, considering we lost some players last year. Some players are going to have to step up in new roles. In our last game last season we had too many turnovers, so moving into this year the goal is taking care of the ball and controlling the game under pressure situations.

News and notes 

  • The Vikings' season opener will be at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Deer River Warriors.
  • The Vikings' home opener will be at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 3 when they host the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans.

