LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team lost a home game 75-35 to the Bigfork Huskies Thursday evening.
The loss drops the Vikings' record to 0-11.
Top scorers
- Destiny Piekarski - 24 points (9 field goals, 3 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Kayleigh Cassibo - 12 points (4 three pointers)
Game summary
The Vikings started Thursday's game with the initial lead, but it didn't take too long for the Huskies to find a god rhythm, quickly jumping ahead to a 10-point lead of their own.
The young Vikings found trouble in dribbling against the more-experienced Husky defense, often forcing shots that rattled out of the rim.
However, the Viking defense did well in rebounding throughout much of the first half, keeping the score relatively close and at some points bringing the score within one possession.
With five minutes to go, the visitors capitalized on Viking turnovers to extend their lead, heading into halftime with a 26-point advantage.
The Huskies continued to extend their lead as the second half commenced, scoring eight points before the Vikings were able to respond.
Ultimately, the Vikings were unable to climb out of the hole the Huskies dug for them, sealing the loss.
Coach's comments
Head coach Mason Imhof said his team has been battling consistency issues lately.
"We've had spurts where we've done some really good things, but we haven't gotten to the point of doing that consistently yet," he said. "We just need to realize that every play is important and every play is an opportunity for us to get better. We just didn't have that energy tonight."
Up next
With the regular season done with, the Vikings will be back on the court Monday for the play-in round of the Section 7A Tournament, though their opponent has not yet been announced.