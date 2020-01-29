LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team is back above .500 after a 59-22 home victory over the Northeast Range Nighthawks Tuesday evening.
Top scorers
- Destiny Piekarski - 18 points
- Kenzie Swenson - 12 points
- Emily Fairchild - 11 points
Game summary
The Vikings ran into some struggles getting their shots to fall in the opening minutes of Tuesday's game, but they started to find their rhythm as the minutes ticked by.
The Viking defense had a great showing, keeping the Nighthawks scoreless for the first eight minutes of the ballgame.
Being unable to get into the paint, the Nighthawks depended on their three-point shooting, but only getting one of those shots to fall.
Like in the first half, the Vikings ran into more shooting troubles after halftime, but also like the first half, they quickly found their footing.
The Vikings also employed a full-court press defense to force turnovers and extend their lead, sealing the win.
Head coach Mason Imhof said although there are some things the Vikings could have done better, he's pleased with the result of Tuesday's game.
"I was happy, especially in the second half where we really got some defensive pressure on and kick-started that energy for us," he said. "From there we were able to move forward in the right direction."
More to come
The Vikings also played Thursday when they traveled to face the Chisholm Bluestreaks, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Monday when they host the Laporte Wildcats.