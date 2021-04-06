LITTLEFORK - After a long two-year absence, the sound of balls pinging off of bats will fill Littlefork once more.
The Littlefork-Big Falls High School baseball and softball teams started practice March 29, and both squads are getting set for their season/home openers next week.
Viking softball
Head coach: Jack Larson (third year as head coach)
2019 season record: 9-9
2019 playoffs: Lost 9-3 to Nashwauk-Keewatin in first round.
How does it feel to be back?
Larson: It feels awesome. It's nice to get outside and the girls are happy. Let's just hope this nice weather continues and COVID stays away.
What is the team the most excited about in the new season?
Larson: We're excited to just get the chance to compete again and being around each other. We're ready to go out and have some fun. I think we're going to be competitive, but we'll see how it plays out.
Viking baseball
Head coach: Mason Imhof (fourth year as head coach)
2019 season record: 4-11
2019 playoffs: Won 6-4 against Chisholm in first round, lost 21-0 and 20-3 in next round to Nashwauk-Keewatin and Cook County, respectively.
How does it feel to be back?
Imhof: It feels great to be back on the baseball field. It has been two years since we've even been able to practice, and that was something my players were amazed to learn. It just feels great to have the guys back and to play baseball again.
What is the team most excited about in the new season?
Imhof: The guys are just excited to play. I know I'll be looking for leadership from my seniors Dale Erickson and Jacob Pendergast, and then Owen Erickson is another big returner for us. Other than that we're pretty young, so there is plenty of opportunity for the young guys to step up.
First games
Both Viking teams will open their season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home, hosting the North Woods Grizzlies.