The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team won a couple of games Nov. 12 and 13, winning 3-1 (20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23) at home against the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans and then 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-19) against the Northland Eagles on the road.
Stat leaders from Thursday's game were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 20 kills, 13 digs and 12 blocks
- Karlie Gustafson - 17 set assists, 7 digs and 5 kills
- Alicia Kelly - 16 digs and 3 kills
Stat leaders from Friday's game were:
- Donilee Heppner - 9 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace serve
- Anissa Wimmer - 11 digs, 6 blocks, 4 kills and 1 ace serve
- Nissa Thomas - 7 set assists, 6 digs and 4 kills
The Vikings will be back in action at 7 p.m. when they travel to face the Northome/Kelliher Mustangs.