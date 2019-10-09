LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team fell 3-0 (16-25, 10-25, 15-25) at home to the Chisholm Blue Streaks Tuesday evening.
The loss puts the Vikings' record at 6-11.
Stat highlights
- Kenzie Swenson - 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs and 1 ace serve
- Dani Erickson - 3 kills, 6 digs and 1 ace serve
- Destiny Piekarski - 4 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace serve
Game summary
The Vikings and Blue Streaks traded points to open set one, but it was the visiting team who pulled away with a seven-point run to take a commanding 8-2 lead.
The Vikings climbed back into contention with a five-point streak of their own, but the Blue Streaks kept them at bay at the end of the set.
In set two, the Vikings had trouble getting much going on offense, with the Blue Streaks scoring at least two points with each point scored by the home team.
The set ended when the Blue Streaks went on a six-point run.
The beginning of set three was a lot like the beginning of set one, with both teams trading points and leads.
However, the Blue Streaks began to pull away off the back of good serving, and the Vikings were unable to get back into contention on the scoreboard.
Head coach Stephanie Fairchild said she is proud of the effort her girls showed, even if the game didn't go their way.
"Chisholm has some very talented hitters and they were very good at placing the ball where they wanted to," she said. "We worked hard, we adjusted and the girls have 100 percent effort."
Up next
The Vikings were back in action Thursday when they traveled to face the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers, the results of which were unavailable at press time.