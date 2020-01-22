LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell 88-52 at home to the Northome/Kelliher Mustangs Tuesday evening.
This game was particularly significant to both teams, as all three schools played together during football season as the North Central Stars.
Top scorers
- Matt Kennedy - 16 points
- Dale Erickson - 10 points
- Jacob Peterson - 8 points
Game summary
The Vikings struggled to get their shots to land in the opening minutes of the first half, leading to the Mustangs taking an early lead.
Throughout the game, the Vikings had trouble getting into the paint for layups. This caused them to rely on their outside shooting.
While the Vikings had a better scoring output in the second half, their defense was unable to stop the Mustangs putting more points on the board themselves.
Head coach Dave Westerman said the Vikings need to work on their shooting if they want to win more games.
"We just didn't have it tonight for some reason," he said. "In the course of a season we're going to have nights like this."
Westerman also talked about how much his team were looking forward to playing against their Stars teammates.
"This was one they had circled on the calendar," he said. "Some of them even wore the team socks from the North Central Stars. It was a fun time getting together with these guys."
More to come
The Vikings were also in action Thursday and Friday when they hosted the Hill City Hornets and traveled to face the Ely Timberwolves, respectively. Both game results were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Monday when they host the South Ridge Panthers.