LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team started its 2019-20 campaign on the right foot, besting the Lake of the Woods Bears 77-37 at home Friday evening.
Top scorers
- Matt Kennedy - 32 points (8 field goals, 4 three pointers and 4 free throws)
- Nathan Kennedy - 10 points (2 field goals and 2 three pointers)
- Anthony Cipriano - 8 points (2 three pointers and 1 field goal)
- Cam McRoberts - 8 points (4 field goals)
Game summary
The Vikings had a hard time cutting into the Bear defense in the opening portion of Friday's game, leading the home team to only four points in the first seven minutes.
However, the Bears did most of their shooting from behind the three-point line, leading the Vikings to get a lot of rebounds to keep the score close.
The Viking offense heated up in the closing minutes of the first half, spurred on by three-consecutive three pointers.
This scoring run led the Vikings to hold a 35-17 lead heading into halftime.
The Vikings kept the offensive pressure on throughout the second half, eventually leading to a 40-point lead to close out the game.
Head coach Dave Westerman said it's an awesome feeling to start the season with such a commanding win.
"It shows the work these boys have put into the off season and it's nice to start off with a win," he said.
In regards on what the Vikings can improve on, Westerman said their spacing could use some work.
"Offensive spacing is something we struggled with tonight," he said. "We did really good on rebounds, but we need to work on our offensive spacing."
Up next
The Vikings were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to take on the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers, the results of which were unavailable at press time.