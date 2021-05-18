LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School baseball team came back down 7-1 to beat the Carlton Bulldogs 8-7 at home Tuesday evening.
The win puts the Vikings' record at 4-5.
Game summary
The visitors got the scoring started early in Tuesday's ballgame, getting two runs in the first inning, then following that up by getting three more runs in the second, including a two-run homer.
The Vikings responded in the bottom of the second when Owen Erickson got home after a hit by Levi Thydean.
After the Bulldogs got a couple more runs, the Viking bats started going off in the fifth inning.
The scoring got started when Dale Erickson hit a double to bring home AJ Knaeble.
Dale himself touched home when his brother Owen hit a single at the very next at-bat.
The Vikings proceeded to get three more runs at the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the Bulldog lead to one.
The home tied the game when Owen Erickson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing Dominick Juen home.
The Vikings proceeded to take the lead when Brayden Maish hit a sac-bunt to allow Jacob Pendergast to steal home.
Eighth grade pitcher Thomas Larson proceeded to get the three outs needed to get the save and the win for the Vikings.
Coach's comments
Speaking on Larson's play since the season started, head coach Mason Imhof said he has been very clutch on the mound.
"He stepped up and has had some great pitching performances this year," he said. "More than that, I trust Tommy when he's on the mound. I know he's going to throw strikes."
Imhof said wins like these are very important for this team as playoff time gets closer and closer.
"This was a big section game for us," he said. "We started a little slow, gave them some runs, but we responded well."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the field at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the International Falls Broncos.