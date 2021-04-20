LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School baseball team braved some snowfall and temperatures of 21 degrees for their season opener against the Chisholm Bluestreaks Tuesday afternoon.
The Vikings bested their foes 13-9.
Game summary
The Bluestreaks started the scoring in Tuesday's game, racking up four runs at the top of the first inning.
The Vikings responded when AJ Knaeble touched home for the first Viking run of the season at the bottom of the first.
After the visitors added another run in the second inning to go up 5-1, Jax Sullivan touched home after Dale Erickson hit a grounder to give the Vikings another run.
Facing a 7-2 deficit in the fourth inning, the Viking offense warmed up to the tune of six runs to take the lead.
The scoring started when a wild throw brought Owen Erickson home.
Dominick Juen then singled to bring home Thomas Larson and Anthony Boorman.
Joel Pendergast then hit a ball into left field to send Jacob Pendergast, Juen and Erickson home.
The Vikings added onto their lead when Boorman advanced home on a wild pitch.
After the Bluestreaks added one more run in the at the top of the sixth, the home team added four more insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.
Although the Bluestreaks got one more run in the final inning, they were unable to overcome the deficit the Vikings built.
Player comments
Dale Erickson said his team had practiced for weeks leading up to the season opener.
"We're a young team, so every day we strived to get better," he said. "We all have experience and we all put it together today."
Erickson also said how proud he is of how the younger members of the team stepped up.
"Everybody did their job," he said.
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the field at 4:30 p.m. Monday when they host the Northeast Range Nighthawks.