COOK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team's season came to an end Monday evening after the Vikings lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-6) to the North Woods Grizzlies in the first round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Stat highlights
- Kenzie Swenson - 6 kills, 8 digs and 1 block
- Destiny Piekarski - 6 kills, 1 block and 1 dig
- Dani Erickson - 4 kills and 10 digs
Game summary
The Grizzlies quickly jumped ahead in set one, scoring five points in a row.
This run helped the home team jump to a 8-2 lead.
However, as the set progressed the Vikings started to find a rhythm on offense, going on a couple scoring runs themselves, but the gap was too wide to overcome, leading the Grizzlies to take the first set.
The second set started with both teams trading points, but the Grizzlies constantly maintained a one-point lead.
After the Grizzlies began to pull away midway through the set, the Vikings powered back with a run of their own to tie the set back up.
However, despite the late run, the Grizzlies went on a 10-2 run to take set two.
The final set of the game was one which saw the Vikings struggle heavily on offense.
The Grizzlies capitalized on the Vikings' mistakes to take the third set and end the visiting team's season.
Head coach Stephanie Fairchild said she was proud of the effort her girls showed throughout the game.
"We started a bit slow on the first set, but we fought back at the end of the first and in the second," she said. "It was a tough third set, but we got through it. They're proud they improved their season from last year."
On the subject of the Vikings' three seniors, Fairchild said she was proud of how they stepped up as leaders on the team.
"I cannot give them enough credit," she said. "All three stepped up and worked hard with not only bettering their own play, but also working with all the younger kids."
The Vikings end the 2019 season with a 7-14 record.