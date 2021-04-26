LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School baseball team fell 19-9 in five innings to the Northeast Range Nighthawks Monday afternoon.
The loss puts the Vikings' record at 1-1.
Game summary
The visiting Nighthawks got things started early in Monday's ballgame, notching nine runs over the first two innings to put the hosts in an early hole.
However, the Vikings responded in a big way at the bottom of the third inning.
The scoring started for the home team when Jacob Pendergast singled to bring home Thomas Larson.
Dale Erickson then hit a grounder that allowed Levi Thydean to touch home.
Owen Erickson and Joel Pendergast advanced home after a Larson single and a Nighthawk error, respectively.
All this, combined with Dominick Juen, Jacob Pendergast and AJ Knaeble all walking home made this a seven-run inning for the Vikings.
The Nighthawks responded to the attempted comeback by getting five more runs at the top of the fourth.
Although the Vikings added a couple more runs, the Nighthawks added onto their lead in the fifth to put the run differential at 10.
The hosts were unable to score again to keep the game going, giving the Nighthawks the victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Mason Imhof said Monday's game came down to how each team responded to adversity.
"We gave ourselves a chance to come back," he said. "When it came down to it, Northeast Range responded more than we did."
Moving forward, Imhof said his team will be working on their situational awareness.
"We need to focus on certain situations and knowing where to go with the ball," he said. "We have a young team and there's nothing like game experience."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the field at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow when they travel to face the Deer River Warriors.