The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team fell in the first round of the Section 7A Tournament, losing on the road 66-62 Tuesday evening to the Floodwood Polar Bears.
The visiting Vikings held an initial lead against the hosts, heading into halftime up 34-32, but they were unable to hang on in the second half.
Head coach Dave Westerman said the teams were even throughout Tuesday's match up.
“It was fun to come down and compete against such an evenly-matched team in the section,” he said.
At the end of the season, Westerman said he is thankful to have had such a great group of seniors.
“They're just a great group of guys,” he said. “I've always said this team was assembled for a purpose and I still believe that. They're going to be hard to replace.”
On the other hand, Westerman said there is a lot to look forward to in Viking basketball.
“When the season is over, we always turn the page and get ready for next year,” he said. “It's going to be something I'll talk about to the underclassmen on the way home. We'll keep moving on and I thank the seniors for laying the groundwork that the younger guys will be working with next year.”
Westerman was also thankful for the Littlefork-Big Falls community for their support in such a challenging season.
“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the community showed their support for us all they could,” he said. “We're a couple hours from home and I think the Littlefork fans outnumbered Floodwood's.”
The Vikings end the 2021 season with a 3-13 record.