MOUNTAIN IRON - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team's season came to an end on the road Wednesday evening, as the Vikings fell 97-32 to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers in the second round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Mariner forfeit
The Vikings were originally slated to play at home Monday against the Silver Bay Mariners in the first round, but the Mariners had to forfeit the game due to unknown issues.
Game summary
The Rangers immediately came out firing in Wednesday's game, racing ahead with a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes.
The Vikings had trouble connecting with their passes throughout the first half, leading to numerous turnovers.
When the visitors managed to get into the Ranger's half of the court, they faced struggles getting past the Ranger defense, who held a size advantage over many of the younger Vikings.
The home offense didn't slow down throughout the first half, taking advantage of Viking mistakes to take a large lead heading into halftime.
Although the Vikings had better offensive output in the second half, they still ran into the same problems that plagued them in the first half, leading to the Ranger victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Mason Imhof said he knew Wednesday's matchup would be a David vs. Goliath-like affair.
"We worked mostly on breaking the press," he said. "I thought we did mostly a good job at doing that, especially against the top team in the section."
Imhof praised the efforts of junior Destiny Piekarski, who recently had gotten all-state honors for her play in the 2021 season.
"Her leadership skills have been everything to this team," he said. "It's not easy when you're playing on the court with four eighth graders. She has a great attitude about everything she does, whether it's on the basketball court or not."
Imhof finished by talking about how much his younger players have grown over the course of the season.
"I think we've developed and grown quite a bit," he said. "Going into the season, our eighth grade girls didn't really know what to expect. They were kind of thrown into the fire right away against varsity competition. We were challenged on the court and off of it. Toughness is something we want to build this program on."
The Vikings end the 2021 season with a 1-12 record.