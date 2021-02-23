LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team lost a home game 88-36 to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers Monday evening.
The loss puts the Vikings' record at 1-9.
Top scorers
- Nathan Kennedy - 10 points (3 three pointers and 1 free throw)
- Jacob Pendergast - 8 points (3 field goals and 2 free throws)
- Brayden Maish - 7 points (3 field goals and 1 free throw)
Game summary
The Vikings hit the ground running at the beginning of Monday's game, jumping out to a quick 7-3 lead.
However, the Rangers soon found their bearings and got a lead of their own going.
The Viking offense had a high energy, quickly driving the ball to the basket, but this sometimes led to the hosts losing control of the ball and turning it over.
After the Vikings showed a strong defense inside of the paint, the visitors extended their lead by taking shots from behind the three-point arch.
As the first half drug on, the Viking defense had difficulty containing the Rangers.
Every time the Vikings hit a scoring run, the Rangers weren't far behind with a run of their own to put the hosts back on their heels.
At the beginning of the second half, the Vikings do well in containing the Rangers, but at the same time, they continue to have trouble in getting points of their own on the board, keeping them in the deep deficit.
Ultimately, the Vikings are unable to find an answer to the Ranger offense, leading to the visitors taking home the victory.
Coach's comments
Head coach Dave Westerman said he's happy with the energy his team showed in the first half.
"I was very happy with the way we executed in the first half," he said. "Crazy as it sounds, I had a good feeling heading into the second half, but we just didn't have the same energy."
With the next game in mind, Westerman said his team will focus on their offensive execution in practice.
"Valuing possessions is something we talked about last week," he said. "Like I said, I thought we did a good job in the first half but not in the second. We still need more work on our spacing and just making sure we execute our offense."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Monday when they travel to face the Lake of the Woods Bears.