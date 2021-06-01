The Littlefork-Big Falls High School softball team ended its season with a 17-15 home loss to the Ely Timberwolves Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Game summary
The visitors got the scoring started early, scoring a run in the very first inning.
The Vikings responded in the first inning when Alicia Kelly bounced a ball in the infield to bring home Margaret Larson.
The scoring continued in the second inning with Kelly, Abby Hauner, Nissa Thomas, Addi Williams and Kayleigh Cassibo all finding home plate to give the home team a 6-1 lead.
However, the Timberwolves got three runs back at the top of the third to heavily cut into the Viking lead.
The visitors got the lead back in the fourth, scoring eight runs off the back of some Viking errors.
Over the course of the middle innings, the Vikings slowly chipped away at the Timberwolf lead, but their opponents often got their runs back, putting the Vikes back were they started.
The home team caught back up in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring six runs to tie the game up 16-16.
After the Timberwolves got two more runs at the top of the final inning, the Vikings got the tying run on first, but that was as far as they got before the final out was called.
Coach's comments
Head coach Jack Larson said he is proud of the effort his team gave.
"They played hard," he said. "We were down by quite a bit, but we powered back. We just came up short."
Larson talked about how much his seniors have gave in terms of leadership.
"I thanked them for all the time they put in," he said. "Hopefully this younger crew will take the lead next season."