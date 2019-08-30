The Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings worked hard in their season and home-opener Tuesday, but fell to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in three sets, but coming close in the third set.
The final scores are 25-10, 25-13, and 25-20.
Coach Stephanie Fairchild said she's proud of how hard the girls worked in the game.
"We are low in numbers this year and that makes it hard to scrimmage against like talent," she said after the game. "The girls have really worked on their personal growth as a player and as a mentor as they work to teach the younger generation coming up."
The next game is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at home versus Ely.
Stat leaders from Tuesday's game are:
- Destiny Piekarski - 9 blocks, 8 kills
- Emily Fairchild - 11 digs, 4 kills
- Dani Erickson - 13 digs, 2 ace serves
- McKenzie Swenson - 1 ace serve
- Karlie Gustafson - 12 set assists