MENAHGA - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team had fallen on hard times recently.
With six players being medically mask-exempt, other schools have canceled or postponed their games with the Vikings in fear for their own players' safety.
However, the Vikings found a similar situation three hours south in the Menahga Braves.
An impromptu matchup was made between the two schools, which was played Friday evening. The Braves won 82-27.
An opportunity to play
Like the Vikings, Menahga girls' basketball had six mask-exempt players, which has caused hesitation in other teams to keep them on the schedule.
"Obviously it had been a crazy year, but all the medical exemptions were approved by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL)," Brave head coach Cody Pulju said. "Some schools have chosen not to play us because of this. We respect that, but it has left our schedule pretty open."
Pulju had been in contact with Viking head coach Mason Imof for a while, and said the two coaches came up with the idea of playing each other.
"We've both been communicating on how tough it has been to get through this year," he said. "Neither of us wanted to pass up opportunities to play. We found a date that worked for both of us, and we're thrilled they were able to make it down."
With the way their season has gone, Pulju said it was nice to know his team wasn't the only one facing difficulties.
"We found a community that has been going through the same thing we have," he said. "It's awesome that we are able to come together and make the most of things, at least for one night."
Game summary
Immediately in Friday's game, the Braves came out with a high-tempo offense, passing the ball around the paint to find gaps in the Viking defense.
On the other side of the court, the Vikings had problems finding their way through the Brave defenses, leaving them unable to score in kind.
After the hosts took an early lead, the Vikings powered back to cut the Brave advantage to under 10 points midway through the first half.
However, the Braves took advantage of Viking turnovers to get points on the fast break, exploding on the scoreboard and heading into halftime with a commanding 50-17 lead.
The Vikings ran into the same problems that hurt them during the first half, seemingly having no answer to the Brave offense.
This led to the hosts running away with the win.
Coach's comments
Imhof said he knew the game was going to be tough, but he knew his girls were just happy to get back on the court again.
"We knew this was going to be a good test for us, but we're better because of it," he said. "It was fun and my girls showed a lot of effort out there."
The majority of the Vikings' points came from junior Destiny Piekarski, who Imhof said has stepped up as a leader in such a trying season.
"Her leadership has been everything to this team," he said. "To these eighth graders it's a world of difference to have somebody who can show them what to do, but who also has the right attitude."
Most of all, Imhof said he is happy with how his young players have reacted to a season full of adversity.
"We've been tested. Not just on the court but off it as well," he said. "We've continued to stay positive and we've continued to fight. It's hard right now and it's going to continue that way, but we're going to be better for it."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the North Woods Grizzlies.