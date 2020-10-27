LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball team was defeated by the Northeast Range Nighthawks 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 30-28, 25-17) at home Tuesday evening.
The loss drops the Vikings to 1-3.
10/22 vs. Bigfork
Before their game against the Nighthawks, the Vikings hosted the Bigfork Huskies Oct. 22.
The Vikings picked up their first win of the season 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23).
Stat leaders
- Destiny Piekarski (16 digs, 15 kills, 6 blocks and 2 ace serves)
- Nissa Thomas (14 digs, 6 set assists and 2 kills)
- Addi Williams (15 digs, 3 ace serves and 1 block)
Game one
The Nighthawks jumped to an early lead to start Tuesday's matchup.
Even though the Vikings started putting points of their own on the scoreboard, they struggled to get out of the hole they were in.
The Nighthawks put the first game away on the back of a five-point streak, winning 25-15.
Game two
The second game started like the first, with the Nighthawks taking an early lead, but the Vikings started to power back, taking the lead themselves.
After their point streak, the Vikings led by six at one point, but the Nighthawks started a comeback of their own.
After the visitors took a 24-23 lead, the Vikings tied to force the game into extra serves, scoring three-consecutive points to take game two.
Game three
The Vikings started the third game on the right foot with a 5-1 start.
However, the Nighthawks surged back with a point run of their own to take the lead.
The two teams traded leads throughout game three, eight times in total, forcing the match into extra serves for the second time.
This time, it was the visitors who came out on top after a back and forth affair.
Game four
The Viking offense found trouble getting going in game four, which allowed the Nighthawks to jump ahead.
Towards the midway point of the game, the two teams traded points, but this meant the Nighthawks maintained their lead and ultimately came away with the win.
Coach's comments
Viking head coach Jennifer Gustafson said she thought her team communicated well with one another.
"The girls did really good with talking to each other," she said. "Now it's just a matter of meshing together."
Gustafson also praised how her team had adapted to the new protocols in place to keep players safe during the COVID pandemic.
"We've had to kind of roll with it as it goes along. We never know if a game may be canceled or rescheduled," she said.
Up next
The Vikings will be back in action at 7 p.m. tonight when they host the North Woods Grizzlies.