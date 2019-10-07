LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School volleyball got its fourth win of the 2019 season Thursday, besting the Northome/Kelliher Mustangs 3-1 (25-11, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17).
Stat highlights
- Emily Fairchild - 12 kills, 5 digs and 2 ace serves
- Destiny Piekarski - 11 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs and 3 ace serves
- Kenzie Swenson - 6 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks and 2 ace serves
Game summary
Both teams traded points in the beginning of set one, but the Vikings pulled away with a 10-point streak.
While the Mustangs went on short scoring runs of their own, the Vikings cruised to a 25-11 victory in the first set.
However, the Mustangs got their revenge in the second set, capitalizing on mistakes made by the Vikings to pull away midway through the set, tying things up 1-1.
In a competitive set three, the Vikings jumped ahead thanks to Mustang mistakes, and survived a late six-point streak made by the road team to go up 2-1.
The Vikings started set four 6-0, eventually extending that lead to 9-1, riding that lead to a 25-17 set victory and taking the game itself.
With the Vikings winning three of their last five games, head coach Stephanie Fairchild said this is a testament to how much her team has improved this season.
"We've really improved a lot on our covering," she said. "We've also strengthened our presence at the net and got some strong hits and strong blocks."
Bigfork tournament
The Vikings competed Saturday in a tournament in Bigfork, going 2-1 on the day.
Although they lost 2-1 in their first game against Laporte, the Vikings won their next two games 2-0 against Fond du Lac Ojibwe and Northome/Kelliher to win the consolation championship.
Up next
The Vikings were back on the court Tuesday when they hosted the Chisholm Blue Streaks, the results of which were unavailable at press time.