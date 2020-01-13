LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team is back in the win column after a 58-38 home victory over the Bigfork Huskies Monday evening.
01/09 vs. Deer River
Before their game against the Huskies, the Vikings fell at home 59-54 to the Deer River Warriors Thursday evening.
Top scorers
- Dani Erickson - 18 points (5 field goals, 5 free throws and 1 three pointer)
- Kenzie Swenson - 16 points (6 field goals and 4 free throws)
- Elise Larson - 13 points (3 three pointers and 2 free throws)
Game summary
In the opening minutes of Monday's game, the Vikings widened the gap between them and the Huskies thanks to good shooting behind the three-point line.
However, the Huskies shot well behind the arch too, allowing them to hang around with the Vikings.
Both teams found difficulty penetrating the paint in the first half, forcing them to rely on outside shots which resulted in a low-scoring half.
In the second half, the Vikings started with some turnover troubles, though they got back into an offensive groove soon after.
The Vikings employed a pressing defense to stifle the Huskies, forcing turnovers which they converted to points on the board and putting the game out of reach.
Head coach Mason Imhof said the Vikings' defense was their key to victory Monday evening.
"We took away their best two options and we also had people step up," he said. "Overall we played really good."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Lake of the Woods Bears.