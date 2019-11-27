The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team is 2-0 following a 42-30 road victory against the Bigfork Huskies Tuesday evening.
Top scorers were:
- Destiny Piekarski - 12 points (3 field goals and 2 three pointers)
- Natalie Knaeble - 8 points (4 field goals)
- Dani Erickson - 5 points (2 field goals and 1 free throw)
- Emily Fairchild - 5 points (1 field goal and 1 three pointer)
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to Lake of the Woods to take on the Bears.